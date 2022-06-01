Ribbon cutting held for Community and Family Resource Center in Crockett Co.

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — One local organization brings family resources to its community.

The Crockett County Central High Alumni and Associates have opened a Community and Family Resource Center in Crockett County.

County leaders and community members marked the opening with a ribbon cutting on Wednesday.

Harold Nance with the alumni organization says the building has several organizations, including Northwest Economic Development, Crockett County Head Start program, an adult education center, a thrift shop and a summer program.

Nance says they want to make a positive impact on the community.

“We really and truly want to be a benefit to Crockett County and surrounding areas,” Nance said. “We have some space available to lease. We have about eight rooms available to lease. We really want organizations to lease space from us that provide services in our county.”

The center is located at 142 Conley Road in Alamo.

