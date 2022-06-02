Barricade in east Jackson leaves 1 dead

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department reports a man who barricaded himself in a home is dead.

The department says that Glenn Pettway, who was out on bond from a 2018 murder and was wanted for an active murder warrant in Connecticut from of May of this year, barred himself in a home on Crocker Street around 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

Agents with the United States Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force were attempting to arrest Pettway when the incident began, according to the JPD news release.

Agents then learned that a nine-month-old infant was in the home from a woman who escaped just before the barricade began, the release says.

Jackson police report that Pettway stepped out of the home multiple times while holding the infant to point a gun at officers around the perimeter.

The release says that negotiators were able to get the infant released, and EMS was able to check their health and was released to the mother.

Early Thursday morning, Jackson police used a camera-equipped robot and found Pettway unresponsive on the floor with a gun, the release says.

Jackson police say that law enforcement entered the home, and EMS was able to confirm that Pettway was dead and appeared to have a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“Although Mr. Pettway’s decision to take his own life prevented the intended outcome of his safe apprehension to face the charges against him, we are grateful for the collaborative efforts of all involved agencies seeking a peaceful and successful resolution,” said Jackson Police Chief Thom Corley.

