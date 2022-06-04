JMC Library invites patrons to Sit and Read event

JACKSON, Tenn. — Library to host Sit and Read event.

According to the Jackson-Madison County Library, on Tuesday, June 7th, the staff will host a Sit and Read event at the Madison County Courthouse in Jackson.

Residents and patrons are invited to bring the book they’re currently reading to the Court square at 10:00 a.m. to enjoy reading together in the beautiful Summer weather.

For more information on this event or the Jackson-Madsion County Library call (731) 425-8600, visit the Facebook page Facebook.com/JMCLibrary or the library’s website at www.jmclibrary.org.

For more local news, click here.