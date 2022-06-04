June programs at the Jackson Madison County Library

JACKSON, Tenn. –The Jackson Madison County Library has several activities planned for the month of June.

The events range from playing board games, enjoying story time, learning coding skills, and much more.

The following list includes dates and times for events planned for June.

Every other Thursday at 2:00 p.m. is Board at the Library – Kids and families can enjoy playing Monopoly, Chess, UNO and more!

On Tuesday and Friday at 10:30 a.m., Family Storytime is held at the Main Library.

Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. is Kids Coding Club – Kids can learn basic coding skills! Participants must know how to read and should complete the Google form linked on Facebook to sign up. 1st, 3rd and 5th Wednesdays are held in-person, while 2nd and 4th take place on Zoom. There is no cost to take part.

June 7 at 10:30 a.m. is Sit and Read at the Courthouse – Bring a book and join the library staff and others in reading on the lawn of the Madison County Courthouse.

Play-dates will be held on June 9 at 10:00 a.m. at Malesus Park, and June 23 at 10:00 a.m. at Pope Park.

June 11 at 10:00 a.m. is Coffee with the Classics: Summer Edition – Come watch classic films and parents can sip coffee. June’s movie is The Wizard of Oz.

June 17 at 8:00 p.m. is Movie in the Park – Join others at Rotary Park next to the Main Library at sundown for a movie outside. The film for June is The Neverending Story.

June 24 at 10:30 a.m. is Walk and Talk at Shirlene Mercer Park – Stroll the park and enjoy stories and chatting with others about memories. All ages welcomed.

For more information on the June events to be held by Jackson Madison County Library call (731) 425-8600, or visit the Facebook page at Facebook.com/JMCLibrary.