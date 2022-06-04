Pet of the Week: Nia

This week’s Pet of the Week from Hero West Rescue is Nia!

This sweet girl had a rough start to life. She has a rags to riches story and is looking for her fur-ever family!









Nia found our rescue when a Good Samaritan dropped her off at a vet after she had been shot in her hind leg.

Unfortunately, we were not able to save her leg but you would never know that she was missing it, as she is the sweetest most outgoing girl you could meet.

Everyone she meets falls completely in love with her.

Nia is a young dog at around 1-year-old. She is spayed, heart-worm negative and fully vetted.

Nia is good with others pups and children and would love to meet you!

If you are interested in Nia or any of the other available animals at Hero West Rescue, please contact (731) 313-7778, visit the facebook at www.facebook.com/HeroWestRescue or email herowestrescue@gmail.com.