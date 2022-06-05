JMC Library announces June Meetup dates

JACKSON, Tenn.– Meetup dates announced to share resident’s Jackson-Madison Co. stories.

The Jackson-Madison County Library has announced the June dates for meet-ups to discuss with residents their stories of growing up in Jackson and Madison County.

The meetups are a part of gathering content for the new Opening Doors podcast series “What’s Your Story Jackson?” The new podcast series is a part of the 2022 Summer Reading Program.

The June meetups will take place beginning on Wednesday, June 8, 12:00 p.m. at Dumplin’s and also on Wednesday, June 22, 12:00 p.m at Books-a-Million.

The library staff are eager to spend some time with locals and hear their stories.

For more information visit the Facebook page here or to participate in the podcast fill out the online questionnaire here.