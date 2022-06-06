Tennessee River Jam returns next week

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee River Jam is returning to Henry County next week.

After starting in 2019, the Tennessee River Jam is returning from Thursday, June 16 to Sunday, June 20.

The four-day music festival will kick off in downtown Paris with the Marshall Tucker Band.

Over the weekend, they will have 35 artists lined up across nine different venues, including many local artists.

“It’s going to be a fun event. It’s going to have some local openers with Johnny Mac and 24/7. And on Saturday night, another big event will be Big and Rich. So a lot of folks are looking forward to that. We also have Darryl Worley and Friends on Sunday night and just a good variety of other concerts throughout the entire weekend,” said Travis McLeese, CEO of the Paris-Henry County Chamber of Commerce.

People from all over will be flocking to West Tennessee for the event, with tickets already being purchased in 17 different states.

Officials say to act quickly is you plan on purchasing tickets. Once they sell out, there will be none available.

You can head to tnriverjam.com to purchase tickets or to check out more details about the weekend.

