2022’s Highway 70 Yard Sale to begin Thursday

JACKSON, Tenn. — For 19 years now, the Highway 70 Yard Sale has brought people together from Memphis to Nashville in search of one thing: A good deal.

“There are several people that come into Jackson for this event. They’ll stay here, and then over the days, they will go out to the east or to the west and travel along Highway 70,” said Lori Nunnery, the Executive Director of Visit Jackson, TN.

The yard sale will run from this Thursday until Saturday along Highway 70. Everyone is encouraged to check it out.

“The yard sale will start Thursday morning, June 9th, probably as early as you can get there, and it’ll run through Saturday, June 11,” Nunnery said.

Vendors will have a wide variety of items including collectibles, furniture, clothing and more.

“I would probably say it’s more about what you couldn’t find just because it’s amazing what people have. I don’t know if there are any limitations of what you can find,” Nunnery said.

If you’re looking for a certain item, you can find vendors advertising their sale on Facebook. Their Facebook page also contains an updated map of yard sales that will be held that weekend.

“You can check for their map on their Facebook page and on Visit Jackson, TN, and it has all the stops on there and their hours. Now know that there are some that are participating that aren’t listed on the map, but it will give you a good understanding of where the sales are,” Nunnery said.

The Highway 70 Yard Sale map is being updated daily and can be accessed by anyone on the Facebook page.

