James David “Jimbo” Conger, Jr.

Name: City & State Conger James Jr PhotoJames David “Jimbo” Conger, Jr. of Buchanan
Age: 49
Place of Death: His residence
Date of Death: Saturday, June 4, 2022
Funeral Time/Day: His body is to be cremated and a celebration of life will be planned for a later date.
Date/Place of Birth: August 9, 1972 in Paris, Tennessee
Both Parents Names:

include mother’s maiden

(surviving or preceded)

 James David Conger, Sr.  and Ruth Lovett Hart, both preceded
Spouse: Date of Marriage

(surviving or preceded)

 Best friend and soulmate : Dana Mullins, Buchanan, Tennessee
Daughters: City/State Ashley Mullins, New Concord, Kentucky

Amber Garland, Springville, Tennessee
Sons: City/State James “Jac” (Jordan) Conger, Paris, Tennessee

Patrick Mullins, Paris, Tennessee

Lane Garland, Springville, Tennessee
Grandchildren: Arlo Conger; Lawson Williams; Preslee McCartney; Drew Shepherd
Sisters: City/State Shelia Spence, Buchanan, Tennessee

Melissa Hart-Johnson, Camden, Tennessee
Personal Information: Jimbo enjoyed cars and motorcycles. He was a loving family man who adored his grandchildren.

