|Name: City & State
|James David “Jimbo” Conger, Jr. of Buchanan
|Age:
|49
|Place of Death:
|His residence
|Date of Death:
|Saturday, June 4, 2022
|Funeral Time/Day:
|His body is to be cremated and a celebration of life will be planned for a later date.
|Date/Place of Birth:
|August 9, 1972 in Paris, Tennessee
|Both Parents Names:
include mother’s maiden
(surviving or preceded)
|James David Conger, Sr. and Ruth Lovett Hart, both preceded
|Spouse: Date of Marriage
(surviving or preceded)
|Best friend and soulmate : Dana Mullins, Buchanan, Tennessee
|Daughters: City/State
|Ashley Mullins, New Concord, Kentucky
Amber Garland, Springville, Tennessee
|Sons: City/State
|James “Jac” (Jordan) Conger, Paris, Tennessee
Patrick Mullins, Paris, Tennessee
Lane Garland, Springville, Tennessee
|Grandchildren:
|Arlo Conger; Lawson Williams; Preslee McCartney; Drew Shepherd
|Sisters: City/State
|Shelia Spence, Buchanan, Tennessee
Melissa Hart-Johnson, Camden, Tennessee
|Personal Information:
|Jimbo enjoyed cars and motorcycles. He was a loving family man who adored his grandchildren.