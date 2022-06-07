NWS: EF-0 tornado landed in Haywood County on Monday

JACKSON, Tenn. — The National Weather Service reports that an EF-0 tornado touched down late Monday evening.

The report from the NWS says that the tornado touched down and ended between 6:42 p.m. and 6:43 p.m. northwest of Brownsville in Haywood County.

The report says that it traveled about 100 yards, causing damage to the roof of the Hickory Grove Missionary Baptist Church, several small headstones next to the church, along with several trees.

Find more local news here.