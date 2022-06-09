Tennessee man wanted in death of girlfriend arrested in Kentucky

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man wanted on a murder charge in the death of his girlfriend has been arrested in Kentucky, officials said.

Bradley Miller, 43, was taken into custody late Monday in Ashland, news outlets reported, citing Kentucky State Police and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Miller is charged with killing Athena Saunders, 48, whose body was found last month near the Unaka Mountain Beauty Spot in Johnson City, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said.

Kentucky State Police said they spotted Miller near a motel after the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation passed information that Miller’s phone pinged in that area. He was arrested without incident, police said.

Miller is charged with murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence, the bureau said. It wasn’t immediately clear whether he has an attorney.

For more Tennessee news, click here.