New medical clinic opens near downtown Huntingdon

HUNTINGDON, Tenn. — One local town opens a new medical clinic.

The Tri Star Family Health Care Center’s grand opening was held at 10 Friday morning.

All were welcomed and encouraged to meet the clinic’s health care providers.

The Tri Star Family Health Care Center is at 126 West Paris Street in Huntingdon.

“If you do not have a primary care physician we would love for you to give us a chance,” said nurse practitioner and co-owner Heather Garrett. “We want you to feel more like a patient and not a chart number. So we’re here to take care of all of your primary care needs.”

Tri Star Family Health Care Center is located in the former health department and most recently, the 911 dispatch center building.

For more news in the Carroll County area, click here.