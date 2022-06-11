Jackson baseball team name to be announced

JACKSON, Tenn. –In The Big Inning, LLC. (Play Ball Jackson) sets date to announce new team name.

According to information received from In the Big Inning, LLC. (Play Ball Jackson) will announce the new team name coming up this month!

The event is planned for Tuesday, June 21 at 1:00 p.m. at the Jackson Baseball Stadium.

The new name will be announced that day along with an unveiling of the new logo.

This event is free and open to the public. Everyone is encouraged to attend, and take part in a part of baseball history in Jackson.

For more information, visit www.playballjackson.com.

Information on the event can also be found on the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/playballjackson.