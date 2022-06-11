Pet of the Week: Hazel

This week’s Pet of the Week from Hero West Rescue is Hazel!

Are you looking for a Piranha but disappointed that they’re only found in the Amazon?

She is an 8-week-old snickerloaf floof weighing in at a whooping 15 lbs.

She is most likely a Lab mix pup who is learning puppy manners.

In true floor shark fashion, she prefers to be drug across the floor while holding on to your pant leg and sleeping belly up in her kennel after a full blown food coma.

If you looking for a fun, energetic pup that will keep you on your toes, Hazel is your girl!

We will require a fenced yard for her to be able to run and giant breed experience is a plus.

Hazel is still undergoing vetting and will be available for foster to adopt soon.

If you are interested in Hazel or any of the other available animals at Hero West Rescue, please contact (731) 313-7778, visit the Facebook at www.facebook.com/HeroWestRescue or email herowestrescue@gmail.com.