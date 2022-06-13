Celebrating Juneteenth in Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn. — Juneteenth is almost here once again. Here is where to go!

The 33rd Annual Jackson Juneteenth Freedom Day Celebration will be held the day before the holiday on Saturday, June 18.

The free event will have so much to offer, including live music, vendors, guest speakers, and the Miss Jackson Juneteenth.

The celebration will be taking place at the T.R. White Sportsplex at 304 North Hays Avenue. It will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Want to learn more? Call (731) 267-3212.

In the Milan area on June 18? The city has you covered too!

A Juneteenth Celebration will be from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Polk Clark at 1041 Harris Street in Milan.

The Milan celebration will have a kids corner, vendors, kickball, basketball, a raffle, auto show and more.

Also in Union City, the Weakley County Reconciliation Project is commemorating Juneteenth at Discovery Park of America on June 18 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“With their mission of inspiring children and adults to discover new ways of exploring the world, Discovery Park is the perfect location for this event” said Joyce Washington, one of the event organizers. “While the Juneteenth celebration is fun and entertaining, it’s also a time for our entire community to come together to learn more about the history of our nation while exploring ways people of all races in West Tennessee can grow and thrive together.”

There will be live music, voter registration, and more! The event is also free.

In Lexington, the Juneteenth Freedom Day will be June 18 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. It will be at 125 Montgomery Way.

There will be vendors, as well as a speech from Gerard Arnold.

From June 18 to June 19, the Memphis Juneteenth Festival will be held at Health Sciences Park, which is off of Madison Avenue and Dunlap Street.

The festival is free and will have music, food and more. It will be from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

In Nashville, the Juneteenth will be celebrated with a two day festival from June 18 to June 20. It will be from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. at historic Hadley Park at 1037 28th Avenue North.

Also in Nashville, will be third annual Black on Buchanan: A Juneteenth Block Party. It will be Saturday, June 18 from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. You can read more about it here.

You can find more news from across the state here.