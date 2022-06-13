JEA confirms power outage in parts of city

UPDATE:

JACKSON, Tenn. – The Jackson Energy Authority has found the source of Monday’s power outage.

JEA says the source of the power outage was a lightning arrester failure, which could have been caused by high stress in the heat.

JEA says a full investigation into the equipment failure once power is restored.

JEA says some residents will begin to see power restored within the next 15 minutes while a full recovery could be within the next hour.

EARLIER STORY:

JACKSON, Tenn. – The Jackson Energy Authority has confirmed power is out for some areas of the city.

Officials with JEA says that breakers at several substations, including the Oakfield Primary Substation, have been tripped.

As of 5:33 p.m., the JEA outage map showed outages in the north, east, and west sections of the city.

JEA says crews are working to assess and fix the issue.

Also, drivers should use extra caution when approaching lights that are out.

Find more local news here.