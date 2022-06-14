Lack of air conditioning closes West Tennessee Imaging Center

JACKSON, Tenn. — The West Tennessee Imaging Center is closing until further notice.

According to officials with West Tennessee Healthcare, the closure is due to a lack of air conditioning.

Officials say all patients are being contacted and procedures will be rescheduled.

Anyone with questions can contact West Tennessee Healthcare via their social media pages or call (731) 541-8850.

The West Tennessee Imaging Center is located at 300 Coatsland Drive in Jackson.

For more news in the Jackson area, click here.