Glenn Oliver, age 72 of Cottage Grove, TN passed away Thursday, June

16, 2022, at his residence. His funeral service will be at 12:00 PM

Saturday, June 18, 2022, at McEvoy Funeral Home in Paris with Bro.

Michael Barnhart of Cottage Grove Baptist Church officiating. Burial

will follow at Walker Cemetery in Cottage Grove. Visitation with the

family will be after 10:30 AM Saturday prior to the service.

Glenn Oliver was born January 7, 1950 in Martin, TN to the late Claud

Thomas Oliver and the late Ruth Glynn Stephenson Oliver. On

December 21, 1969 he married Marilyn Hunt Oliver and she survives in

Cottage Grove, TN.

Glenn loved the U.T. Vols, the Atlanta Braves, hunting, crappie fishing,

and woodworking.

In addition to his wife, Glenn is also survived by his daughter, Sherrell

Oliver (Ben) Pierman of Smyrna, GA; son, Stephen Glenn (Shannon)

Oliver of Franklin, TN; four grandchildren: Annsley & Ross Oliver and

Olivia & Thomas Pierman; sister, Joan (Rhea) Hart of Lake City, FL;

and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Besides his parents, Glenn was also preceded in death by a brother,

Fred Oliver.

Pallbearers for Mr. Oliver will be John Akers, Caleb Akers, Scott

Berryman, Jerry Bomar, Mike Hutson, and Andy C. Paschall.

Memorials for Mr. Oliver may be made to the Cottage Grove Volunteer

Fire Dept., P.O. Box 65, Cottage Grove, TN 38224 or to the Henry Co.

Back Pack Program.