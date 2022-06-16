Glenn Oliver
Glenn Oliver, age 72 of Cottage Grove, TN passed away Thursday, June
16, 2022, at his residence. His funeral service will be at 12:00 PM
Saturday, June 18, 2022, at McEvoy Funeral Home in Paris with Bro.
Michael Barnhart of Cottage Grove Baptist Church officiating. Burial
will follow at Walker Cemetery in Cottage Grove. Visitation with the
family will be after 10:30 AM Saturday prior to the service.
Glenn Oliver was born January 7, 1950 in Martin, TN to the late Claud
Thomas Oliver and the late Ruth Glynn Stephenson Oliver. On
December 21, 1969 he married Marilyn Hunt Oliver and she survives in
Cottage Grove, TN.
Glenn loved the U.T. Vols, the Atlanta Braves, hunting, crappie fishing,
and woodworking.
In addition to his wife, Glenn is also survived by his daughter, Sherrell
Oliver (Ben) Pierman of Smyrna, GA; son, Stephen Glenn (Shannon)
Oliver of Franklin, TN; four grandchildren: Annsley & Ross Oliver and
Olivia & Thomas Pierman; sister, Joan (Rhea) Hart of Lake City, FL;
and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Besides his parents, Glenn was also preceded in death by a brother,
Fred Oliver.
Pallbearers for Mr. Oliver will be John Akers, Caleb Akers, Scott
Berryman, Jerry Bomar, Mike Hutson, and Andy C. Paschall.
Memorials for Mr. Oliver may be made to the Cottage Grove Volunteer
Fire Dept., P.O. Box 65, Cottage Grove, TN 38224 or to the Henry Co.
Back Pack Program.