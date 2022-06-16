Funeral service for William Rawley Poindexter, age 82, will be Monday, June 20, 2022 at 11:00 AM in the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Mr. Poindexter died Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

Visitation for Mr. Poindexter will be Monday, June 20, 2022 at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home from 10:00 AM until time of service.

For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.