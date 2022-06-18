‘Learn to Fish’ day at Muse Park

JACKSON, Tenn. — Kids can learn how to reel in a big one at new event.

According to information from the Jackson Recreation and Parks Department, and in partnership with Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency a community ‘Learn to Fish’ day will be held on Monday, June 20, at Muse Park in Jackson.

The event is available for kids ages 8-years-old to 15-years-old and a parent or guardian is required to be present.

Participants can learn everything from how to bait a hook to how to clean a fish.

Registration for the ‘Learn to Fish’ day will begin at 8:30 a.m. and the event will begin at 9:00 a.m.

Muse Park is located at 1380 North Parkway in Jackson.