‘Love Your Block’ seeking volunteers

JACKSON, Tenn.– Volunteers are still needed for Love Your Block.

According to the City of Jackson Facebook page, the Love Your Block program will begin the first home repair projects to help the community next week on Thursday and Friday, June 23-24.

The following projects will be including next week; painting, landscaping, porch repair and door installation.

Those who are interested in volunteering, can register at this link https://bit.ly/3HGpHAl.

Snacks and food will be provided for volunteers on project work days. And there will also be a gift card drawing held each project day.

For more information, visit Facebook at www.facebook.com/lybjacksontn/.