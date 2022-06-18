The Foundation Awards $55,000 in Community Impact Grants

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. –According to a news release, on June 14, 2022, The Foundation awarded a total of $55,000 for their annual Community Impact Grants to six organizations during a celebration at The CO.

The organizations awarded are as follows:

All Saints Immigration Services – To fund the transition of a part-time assistant to a full-time legal representative role allowing the organization to serve more clients.

Habitat for Humanity – To fund home repair projects for low-income senior home owners.

Regional Inter-Faith Association – To fund Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) fresh produce boxes to be distributed through Jackson Housing Authority to low-income senior adults.

Jackson Arts Council – To fund the Jackson Art Box project to provide an art therapy outlet to students in the Jackson-Madison County School System.

Jonah Affordable Housing – To fund assistance for low-income to moderate-income tenants to obtain affordable housing and retain housing during hardships.

Scarlet Rope Project – To fund trauma therapy for victims of sex trafficking.

In a statement from the release, Dr. Frank McMeen, President of The Foundation, stated “We are excited to be able to award the largest dollar amount of Community Impact Grants yet to these impactful organizations,.” He continued by saying, “It is inspiring to see the way this program has grown to change the lives of those in our community.”

The Foundation has been awarding the Community Impact Grants since 2016, and so far has awarded over $205,000 to area organizations. The awards have help funding towards programs in education, arts, youth programs and more.

The 2022 Community Impact Grants were focused on initiatives that benefit the health and well-being of Madison County residents.

The Foundation plans to announce guidelines for the next cycle of grants and application information in February 2023. At this time no specific areas of focus have been announced. However, priority will be given to projects that promote the health and well-being of the community.

Those organizations interested in applying must be a 501(c)(3) or a fund of The Foundation and serve Madison County residents.

For more information on The Foundation, call (731) 984-2140, visit Facebook here, or visit the website here.