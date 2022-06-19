U of M Lambuth plans August ‘Movies on the Lawn’

JACKSON, Tenn. –The University of Memphis-Lambuth has outdoor movie nights planned.

In August the university will show two films on the lawn. The first film is considered a throw back from 1995, “Jumanji’ and will be shown on Thursday, August 25 at 7:30 p.m.

The film stars the late and great comedian Robin Williams, Bonnie Hunt, Kirsten Dunst, Bradley Pierce and many more talented actors. The film, rated PG, centers around a unique board game, where each roll of the dice brings a new element of real-life danger to overcome.

The 2017 film “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” is loosely based on original film and will be shown on Monday, August 29 at 7:30 p.m. The film stars, Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Jack Black, Nick Jonas and many more great actors.

The second film, which is rated PG-13, is along the same lines as the first movie’s original plot with the players now taking part in a lively video game universe.

Both of the movies are free and open to the public.

The screen will be set up in the Quad between the fountain and Spangler Hall.

The University of Memphis-Lambuth campus is located at 705 Lambuth Boulevard in Jackson.