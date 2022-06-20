Matthew William Garrison, age 34, resident of Somerville, TN and husband of Ashley Hardin Garrison, departed this life Thursday, June 9, 2022.

Matthew was born October 2, 1987 in Memphis, TN, the son of Bill and Lisa Garrison. He loved his parents dearly and followed the same career path as his father at Fullen Dock Warehouse, where he worked for 20 years.

Matt and Ashley were united in marriage on March 17, 2012 after dating for three years (13 years together). They have two beautiful daughters, Brylee and Paislee. When Matt wasn’t working, he loved spending time with his girls, mud riding with his closest friends, and hunting any animal he could.

Matthew is survived by his wife, Ashley Garrison; two daughters, Brylee Garrison and Paislee Garrison; his parents, Bill and Lisa Garrison; his sister, Christy Sonderman; and ten nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister, Rachel Garrison Lackey and his grandparents, Fred and Ruth Garrison and Gene and Wanda Morris.

Funeral Services for Matthew will be held at 2 P.M. Thursday, June 23, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland Bro. Mickey Cossar, pastor of Mt. Olive Baptist Church, officiating. Interment will follow in the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64. A visitation for Matthew will be from 12 noon until 2 P.M. Thursday, June 23, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Weston Curtiss, Bobby White, Dennis Middleton, William Middleton, Thomas Logan and Yadiel Guerrero.

