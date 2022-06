CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — A West Tennessee church is helping people get free haircuts.

On July 30, Archer’s Chapel is hosting Hope and a Haircut in the city of Alamo.

The event will bring local stylists, food and more outside of Tangled Salon and Spa at 46 South Court Street.

Hope and a Haircut will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

