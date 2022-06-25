JMC Library to offer ASL classes

JACKSON, Tenn. – JMC library offers way to learn ASL.

According to information from the Jackson-Madison County Library, American Sign Language classes will return starting in July.

The classes are offered in partnership with Independent Living (JCIL) and will be held on Tuesdays in July.

The basic classes will begin on July 5, at 11:00 a.m. and will be held every other month.

The library also streams the classes live on their Facebook page for those unable to attend in person.

The library is located downtown at 433 East Lafayette Street in Jackson.

For more information, contact the library at (731) 425-8600 or visit the Facebook page at Facebook.com/JMCLibrary or its website at www.jmclibrary.org.