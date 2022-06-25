Shiloh Nat. Military Park to host cannon firings

SHILOH, Tenn. — Shiloh National Military Park plans cannon firings.

In honor of Independence Day, Shiloh National Military Park will host two days of cannon firing events.







According to information from the park, the events will take place on Saturday, July 2 and Sunday July 3.

The demonstrations will be presented by the cannon crew who will be firing a 6-pounder field piece.

The firing demonstrations will take place on Saturday at 10:00 a.m, 11:30 a.m, 1:30 p.m, and 3:00 p.m.

The event will also feature historian Mark Zimmerman, who will speak about his book “Gunboats of Pittsburg Landing” at noon in the auditorium at the visitor center. He will also hosts a book signing afterward from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the park’s bookstore.

The second firing event will take place on Sunday at 11:00 a.m., 1:00 p.m., and 2:30 p.m.

The demonstrations will last around 20 minutes and the instruction will include the procedures used to fire the weapons and projectiles of Civil War artillery crews used during the war.

All the programs are free and open to the public.

For more information, contact the visitor center at (731) 689-5696, visit the website at www.nps.gov/shil, or find the park on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ShilohNMP.