JMC Library’s Teen Advisory Board to meet

JACKSON, Tenn. — Teen Advisory Board plans July Meeting

According to the Jackson-Madison County Library, the teen department will host the monthly Teen Advisory Board (TAB) meeting on July 7, at 4:30 p.m.

Teens are invited to come take part in helping plan events, choose books and materials for the teen room and just hang out with other teens.

The meeting is open to teens ages 13-years-old to 18-years-old.

Teens can also earn service hours participating with TAB. To apply visit bit.ly/jmcltab.’

The meetings take place at the Jackson-Madison County Library’s main location at 433 East Lafayette Street in downtown Jackson.

For more information about TAB, call the libary at (731) 425-8600, visit the Facebook page here, or visit the library’s website at www.jmclibrary.org.