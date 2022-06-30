Hot And Humid With Isolated Storms

Weather Update: Thursday, June 30 —

Heat and humidity have returned to West Tennessee. It is here to stay for a while, including the entire holiday weekend. In addition to the heat, there will be chances of isolated thunderstorm especially by around 2:00 PM. There is a weak diffused warmed front lifting north through the Mid-South this morning. It is delineated by increasing dew points and with it a sizable jump in precipitable water values which will be between 1.6-1.8 inches. That will easily support very heavy rainfall in the isolated storms that do develop this afternoon. While severe storms are not expected today, a few pulse type storms may pack a punch locally owing to collapsing storms, perhaps some small hail.

