UT Martin history professor honored for Civil War scholarship

MARTIN, Tenn. — A local professor received a big honor.

University of Tennessee at Martin history professor Dr. Timothy B. Smith has received the Frank E. Vandiver Award of Merit.

This award honors his contributions to the historiography of the Civil war and his Civil War Scholarship.

Smith is the 40th recipient of this award and he addressed the Houston Civil War round table in March.

“My major area of research is the Civil War in the Mississippi Valley, which includes Grant’s early war activity, so I’ve studied Grant thoroughly at Forts Henry and Donelson, Shiloh and on down to Vicksburg,” Smith said. “Plus, I’m co-editor, with John F. Marszalek at Mississippi State University’s Ulysses S. Grant Presidential Library, of a book series with Southern Illinois University Press entitled ‘The World of Ulysses S. Grant.’ So, I’ve been studying and working on Grant a while now.”

You can read the full news release here.