Madison County inmates to receive silicone wedding bands

JACKSON, Tenn. — While traditional metal wedding rings aren’t permitted in inmate facilities, a local partnership is creating a new way for inmates to show their commitment to their spouse.





731 investigations and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office have partnered with Groove Life. It’s a company that creates silicone, breathable, and affordable wedding rings.

Married inmates at the Madison County Jail will now have the opportunity to participate in the Inmate Ring program.

Inmates and their spouse will be provided a ring free of charge in replace of their traditional ring usually given up at intake. The inmates will be able to wear the ring in and out of the jail as a symbol of their love.

“Just to have that constant reminder, just to give you that something to look forward to, just remembering what’s on the outside, and then hopefully too, it creates that same feeling for the spouse that’s on the outside. While the spouse doesn’t have to give up their traditional wedding ring, they will have one that matches the one that their inmates are currently wearing,” said Glen Buckley, the owner and leading investigator for 731 Investigations.

The Madison County Jail will be the first to have the Inmate Ring program offered, but Buckley says other jails across the state could be added in the future.

Spouses can start applying for the program here.