“Edu-tainment” shows for July

JACKSON, Tenn. — Library gears up for July “Edu-tainment” shows.

According to information from the Jackson-Madison County Library, July “Edu-tainment” shows are scheduled.

This month’s shows will start on July 6, at 10:30 a.m. with Songs by Jake. Jake will perform a mix of puppetry, sketch art, music, and storytelling for a fun engaging experience.

The show will return on July 15 with Magic Mr. Nick. He will perform his magic shows with a mix of fun jokes.

“Edu-tainment” shows are free for all kids.

If groups are larger than 8 or more, please contact the library ahead of time for seating arrangements.

The shows take place at the main library located at 433 East Lafayette Street in downtown Jackson.

For more information call the library at (731) 425- 8600 or visit the Facebook page here.