Skies light up for Red, White and Bolivar

BOLIVAR, Tenn. — Residents celebrate with annual holiday event.

The skies over Bolivar lit up with fireworks on Friday, July 1, for the annual Red, White and Bolivar celebration. The event was held at Sand Beach Lake located at 575 East Market Street in Bolivar.

Courtesy of M. Flanders

Residents from all around Hardeman county and the surrounding area, enjoyed live music from Caleb Minter and delicious foods from various food trucks. The main finale of the event was a beautiful display of fireworks over the lake.

It was a wonderful way for residents to enjoy the holiday weekend with family and friends in a fun-filled event.

