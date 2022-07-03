LIFELINE Blood Services announces drives for July 2022

Mandy Vandiver,

LIFELINE Blood Services has released its list of upcoming blood drives for July.

The month’s locations and times include:

July 1:

  • Simmons Bank -12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. 809 West Market St. in Bolivar
  • Food Giant – 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., 259 Three Oaks Drive in Medina
  • Save-A-Lot – 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., 15730 North Highland in McKenzie

July 5:

  • Wal-Mart – 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., 628 Hwy 51 N. in Ripley
  • Save-A-Lot – 12:30 p.m – 5:30 p.m., 421 S Broad Street in Lexington
  • Jerry Ward Autoplex – 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., 524 E. Reelfoot Ave. in Union City

July 6:

  • Food Rite – 12:30 p.m. 5:30 p.m. – 790 Everett St., in Tiptonville
  • Hardin Medical Center – 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., 935 Wayne Rd. in Savannah
  • University of TN-Martin – 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., 11 Wayne Fisher Dr. in Martin

July 7:

  • First United Methodist Church – 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., 101 E. Blythe St. in Paris
  • Medegen Medical Products – 1:00 p.m.- 5:00 p.m., 209 Medegen Dr. in Gallaway

July 8:

  • First Baptist Church – 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., 222 W Main in Adamsville
  • Lowe’s – 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., 15471 S. First St. in Milan
  • Henderson City Hall – 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., 121 Crook Avenue in Henderson

July 9:

  • Casey Jones Village Festival – 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., 56 Casey Jones Ln in Jackson

July 11:

  • Selmer Courthouse – 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., 170 W. Court Ave. in Selmer
  • EW James and Sons – 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., 145 Commons Dr. at University Commons Ctr. in Martin

July 12:

  • Wal-Mart Supercenter – 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m., 2500 North Central Ave in Humboldt
  • Humboldt Public Library – 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. 115 S. 16th Ave. in Humboldt

July 13:

  • First United Methodist Church – 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., 102 Church St. in Gleason

July 14:

  • AHC McKenzie – 12:30 p.m – 4:30 p.m., 175 Hospital Dr in McKenzie
  • Henderson County Community Hospital –  1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., PO Box 160, 200 W. Church St. in Lexington

July 15:

  • FirstBank – Hollow Rock – 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m., 28915 Broad St. in Hollow Rock
  • Aaron’s Martin –  1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., 166 University Plaza in Martin
  • Fayette County Sheriff’s Office –  12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m., 705 Justice Dr. in Somerville

July 18:

  • First Baptist Church- Parsons – 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., 210 Tennessee Ave. South in Parsons
  • Hardin County Library – 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., 1365 Pickwick in Savannah
  • Southside Church of Christ –  1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., 8596 Hwy. 22 in Dresden

July 19:

  • Food Giant – 1:00 p.m. –  6:00 p.m., 352 W. Main St. in Brownsville
  • AHC Senior Care Lexington – 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m., 727 East Church St in Lexington
  • Gibson County Memorial Library – 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m., 303 S. High St in Trenton
  • Christian Family Medicine & Pediatrics – 1:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., 2017 S. College St. in Trenton

July 20:

  • Grace Baptist Church – 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., 15 Southview Dr. in Pinson
  • Wal-Mart Supercenter – 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., 15427 S. First St. in Milan
  • First Baptist Church – Troy – 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., PO Box 286., 519 E. Harper St. in Troy

July 21:

  • Baptist Memorial Hospital – 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m., 631 R. B. Wilson Dr. in Huntingdon
  • Lowe’s – Dyersburg – 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., 1155 W. Hwy 51 Bypass in Dyersburg

July 22:

  • First United Methodist Church – 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., 103 W. Main Street in Newbern
  • Shiloh National Military Park – 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., 1055 Pittsburg Landing Rd in Shiloh
  • Security Bank and Trust –  11:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., 110 S. Main St., P.O, Box 285 in Dyer

July 24:

  • First Baptist Church – 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., PO Box 206, 55 Main St. in Bells

July 25:

  • Wal-Mart Supercenter- South – 12:30 p.m. –  5:30 p.m., 2171 S. Highland Ave in Jackson
  • E.W. James & Sons – 1:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., 705 E Reelfoot in Union City
  • Wal-Mart Camden – 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., 2200 Hwy 641 N in Camden

July 26:

  • Food Giant, Selmer – 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., 407 Mulberry Ave in Selmer
  • Wal-Mart Supercenter – 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., 1210 Mineral Wells Ave in Paris
  • Tate Family Foods – 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., 6326 TN-88 in Alamo

July 27:

  • Bradford Bestway – 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., 124 W. Main St. in Bradford

July 28:

  • Jackson-Madison Co. General Hospital – 7:00 a.m. –  6:00 p.m., 620 Skyline Drive in Jackson

July 29:

  • Centennial Bank – 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m., 294 S. Main St. in Middleton
  • E.W. James & Sons – 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., 8724 Hwy 22 in Dresden
  • CB&S Bank – 1:00 p.m. –  5:00 p.m., 2515 US-64 in Whiteville

You can always check their website for additional details.

Categories: Local News

Related Posts