LIFELINE Blood Services announces drives for July 2022
LIFELINE Blood Services has released its list of upcoming blood drives for July.
The month’s locations and times include:
July 1:
- Simmons Bank -12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. 809 West Market St. in Bolivar
- Food Giant – 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., 259 Three Oaks Drive in Medina
- Save-A-Lot – 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., 15730 North Highland in McKenzie
July 5:
- Wal-Mart – 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., 628 Hwy 51 N. in Ripley
- Save-A-Lot – 12:30 p.m – 5:30 p.m., 421 S Broad Street in Lexington
- Jerry Ward Autoplex – 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., 524 E. Reelfoot Ave. in Union City
July 6:
- Food Rite – 12:30 p.m. 5:30 p.m. – 790 Everett St., in Tiptonville
- Hardin Medical Center – 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., 935 Wayne Rd. in Savannah
- University of TN-Martin – 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., 11 Wayne Fisher Dr. in Martin
July 7:
- First United Methodist Church – 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., 101 E. Blythe St. in Paris
- Medegen Medical Products – 1:00 p.m.- 5:00 p.m., 209 Medegen Dr. in Gallaway
July 8:
- First Baptist Church – 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., 222 W Main in Adamsville
- Lowe’s – 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., 15471 S. First St. in Milan
- Henderson City Hall – 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., 121 Crook Avenue in Henderson
July 9:
- Casey Jones Village Festival – 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., 56 Casey Jones Ln in Jackson
July 11:
- Selmer Courthouse – 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., 170 W. Court Ave. in Selmer
- EW James and Sons – 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., 145 Commons Dr. at University Commons Ctr. in Martin
July 12:
- Wal-Mart Supercenter – 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m., 2500 North Central Ave in Humboldt
- Humboldt Public Library – 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. 115 S. 16th Ave. in Humboldt
July 13:
- First United Methodist Church – 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., 102 Church St. in Gleason
July 14:
- AHC McKenzie – 12:30 p.m – 4:30 p.m., 175 Hospital Dr in McKenzie
- Henderson County Community Hospital – 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., PO Box 160, 200 W. Church St. in Lexington
July 15:
- FirstBank – Hollow Rock – 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m., 28915 Broad St. in Hollow Rock
- Aaron’s Martin – 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., 166 University Plaza in Martin
- Fayette County Sheriff’s Office – 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m., 705 Justice Dr. in Somerville
July 18:
- First Baptist Church- Parsons – 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., 210 Tennessee Ave. South in Parsons
- Hardin County Library – 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., 1365 Pickwick in Savannah
- Southside Church of Christ – 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., 8596 Hwy. 22 in Dresden
July 19:
- Food Giant – 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., 352 W. Main St. in Brownsville
- AHC Senior Care Lexington – 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m., 727 East Church St in Lexington
- Gibson County Memorial Library – 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m., 303 S. High St in Trenton
- Christian Family Medicine & Pediatrics – 1:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., 2017 S. College St. in Trenton
July 20:
- Grace Baptist Church – 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., 15 Southview Dr. in Pinson
- Wal-Mart Supercenter – 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., 15427 S. First St. in Milan
- First Baptist Church – Troy – 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., PO Box 286., 519 E. Harper St. in Troy
July 21:
- Baptist Memorial Hospital – 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m., 631 R. B. Wilson Dr. in Huntingdon
- Lowe’s – Dyersburg – 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., 1155 W. Hwy 51 Bypass in Dyersburg
July 22:
- First United Methodist Church – 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., 103 W. Main Street in Newbern
- Shiloh National Military Park – 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., 1055 Pittsburg Landing Rd in Shiloh
- Security Bank and Trust – 11:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., 110 S. Main St., P.O, Box 285 in Dyer
July 24:
- First Baptist Church – 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., PO Box 206, 55 Main St. in Bells
July 25:
- Wal-Mart Supercenter- South – 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., 2171 S. Highland Ave in Jackson
- E.W. James & Sons – 1:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., 705 E Reelfoot in Union City
- Wal-Mart Camden – 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., 2200 Hwy 641 N in Camden
July 26:
- Food Giant, Selmer – 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., 407 Mulberry Ave in Selmer
- Wal-Mart Supercenter – 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., 1210 Mineral Wells Ave in Paris
- Tate Family Foods – 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., 6326 TN-88 in Alamo
July 27:
- Bradford Bestway – 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., 124 W. Main St. in Bradford
July 28:
- Jackson-Madison Co. General Hospital – 7:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., 620 Skyline Drive in Jackson
July 29:
- Centennial Bank – 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m., 294 S. Main St. in Middleton
- E.W. James & Sons – 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., 8724 Hwy 22 in Dresden
- CB&S Bank – 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m., 2515 US-64 in Whiteville
You can always check their website for additional details.