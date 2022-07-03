UPDATE: Suspect in Custody-Haywood Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

HAYWOOD CO., Tenn. — Suspect found.

According to the Haywood County Sheriff’s Department, Colton Elrod, who was wanted for possible involvement in the theft of a fire vehicle at the District 3 Fire station in Hillville is now in custody.

The department expresses their thanks to everyone for all the tips and information that led to locating the suspect.

ORIGINAL STORY:

HAYWOOD CO., Tenn. — Haywood Co. Sheriff’s Dept. searches for suspect.

Haywood County Sheriff’s Department is currently searching for a suspect possibly involved in the theft of a District 3 Fire Station vehicle located at 3661 Eurekaton Road in Hillville, TN.

After speaking with Patrol Sergeant, Kevin Kelley of Haywood County Sheriff’s office, we were informed that one suspect, Jason Phillips, white male, age 42, has been taken into custody, but one suspect is still at large.

The sheriff’s office is currently looking for Colton Elrod, white male, 20-years-old in relation to the case. Elrod is now wanted for Burglary (of the Fire Station) and Theft of Property valued between $10,000 and $60,000.

Courtesy of Haywood Co. SD: Colton Elrod, White male, 20-years-old, suspect wanted for Burglary and Theft

The stolen vehicle is a white, Ford F250 Crew-cab, (TN Tags 3125-GA) with a water tank in the bed. It was taken from the District 3 Fire Station in Hillville around June 29. The vehicle was used as a brush truck and to haul water to fires. It also contained fire fighting equipment and an emergency services radio.

Madison County Sheriff’s Office assisted in recovering some of the equipment from the stolen truck, but the truck has not yet been recovered.

The Haywood Co. Sheriff’s Office is offering a Crime Stoppers reward of $250 for the arrest of the suspect; please call the Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-8477.