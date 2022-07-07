Inmates help turn puppies into graduates at Whiteville facility

WHITEVILLE, Tenn. — From pup to graduate, a local program is changing lives one canine at a time.



















Inmates are participating in the Canine Companions program at CoreCivic’s Hardeman County Correctional Facility in Whiteville.

Canine Companions for Independence is a nonprofit organization that provides trained canines to assist people with disabilities.

Through this program, inmates have the opportunity to train dogs for eight months. They teach them 31 basic commands.

The program can be described as character building for both the canines and the inmates. Gary Robinson, a CCI trainer, says through this program, he has seen personal growth within himself.

The bond he shares with the dogs through training has helped him gain a sense of responsibility and improve communication skills. The best part: Knowing he’s helping someone who truly needs it.

“It gives me a sense of purpose, number one. But great gratitude that I can help someone else other than self. It not only helps them to become independent, but like I said, it also helps me to be able to have characteristics like responsibility, and patience, and love,” Robinson said. “But just that overwhelming sense of when you see your hard work and dedication pay off of when the dog walks across the stage at graduation to that child or that veteran or that person who receives 10 to 12 months of your hard work and effort that you know it’s going to serve a great purpose and help that person. It’s just overwhelming.”

Since the program started in May of 2017, 46 dogs have been trained for service. Officials say participants also reported lower levels of anxiety compared to non-participants.

Twelve inmates are currently enrolled with the meaningful program in Whiteville.

