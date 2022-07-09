Craving something sweet? It’s National Sugar Cookie Day!

— July 9th marks a special day for cookies!

If you have been watching your summer figure, but maybe need an excuse to enjoy a sweet treat, here it is…It’s National Sugar Cookie Day.

According to the nationaldaycalendar.com, July 9th is a day to honor one of America’s favorite cookies, sometimes a bit plain, but always packed with sweet goodness, the sugar cookie definitely deserves a special day.

A sugar cookie is considered as one that’s main ingredients typically include sugar, flour, butter, eggs, vanilla and baking powder or soda per Wikipedia.

The cookie dough is versatile and often can be dropped by hand or rolled and cut out into fun shapes.

The sugar cookie is also loved for the fun ways it can be decorated with icings, chocolate, or sprinkles.

In the U.S., the cookies are often a favorite of holidays, including Christmas, Halloween, or Hanukkah.

The sugar cookie is believed to have been around for centuries, with the popularity arising around the time that sugar came more readily available.

According to Wikipedia, it originated around the 1700’s in Nazareth, Pennsylvania. It is believed that German Protestant settlers came up with a round, buttery cookie that was first known as the Nazareth Cookie.

Some of the first recipes appeared around the 1800’s and even had additional ingredients of sour cream or milk.

So, what is the best way to celebrate National Sugar Cookie Day? By enjoying some of the delicious cookies for yourself.

Most local shops or grocery stores offer these favorites. Of course, you can also make some of your very own from scratch.

A favorite sugar cookie recipe from nationaldaycalendar.com can be found by clicking here.

So celebrate the special day by enjoying a little sweetness in your life today!