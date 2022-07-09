Pet of the Week: Cotton

This week’s Pet of the Week from Hero West Rescue is Cotton!

Meet Cotton the Corgi mix! This guy is looking for his fur-ever person!

If you are looking for a mature, distinguished man, who enjoys taking life slow and enjoys people watching, look no further!















This guy would be best in a home with older children, who will love on him, but also respect his space.

Cotton is good with cats but is sometimes a bit choosy about his fellow canine companions.

He loves taking long naps on the couch and playing with his squeaky toys.

Cotton is about 7-8-years-young. He still has a long life ahead of him.

He is fully vaccinated, heart-worm negative, micro-chipped, and neutered.

Cotton can’t wait to find the final chapter of his happily ever after, could it be with you?

If you would like to adopt Cotton or any other available pups, please contact Hero West Rescue at (731) 313-7778, visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/HeroWestRescue or email herowestrescue@gmail.com.