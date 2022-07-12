Food Truck Spotlight: J-Town Coffee

It’s time for a pick-me-up!

This week we’re visiting J-Town Coffee, located next to Sonic in The Columns in Jackson.

Owner David Sutherland says he’s been roasting coffee for 14 years and wanted to bring excellent coffee to the people of Jackson.

Operating for the past two years, the truck offers fresh roasted coffee, homemade syrups with unique flavors, cold brew (with frozen coffee ice cubes), pastries and more.

They also have online ordering and booking services available.

You can find more information about J-Town Coffee on Facebook, Instagram, or their website.

Click here for more episodes of Food Truck Spotlight.

For more local news, click here.