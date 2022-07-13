IV hydration clinic offers post-COVID drip

NORTH JACKSON, Tenn. – One facility is helping people get over their COVID-19 symptoms.



Alive IV Hydration Drip Spa is located at 79 Federal drive in Jackson.

It’s an IV hydration and fusion clinic, offering vitamins and minerals that go straight into your blood stream.

With the latest strand of COVID, they have partnered with a pharmacy for a post-COVID drip.

Owner George Tennyson says it treats a number of symptoms, “the body aches, the brain fogs, their current chronic fatigue syndrome and even long haulers for those who might have had it last year who are still fighting some of those symptoms.”

Tennyson says the drip immediately starts fighting bad cells.

For more information on the service, call Alive IV Hydration Drip Spa at 731-300-7312.