West Tennessee man honored after extensive career as first responder

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — A west Tennessee man is honored after a long career as a paramedic.



Thursday evening, friends, family and former colleagues honored retired paramedic Lenzie Kirk with a surprise party.

Kirk started his career in Henderson working as an EMT.

His first partner was James Ross, the now CEO of west Tennessee healthcare. “40 plus years, 42 years of service, public service to not only the community of Chester county but also for Madison county and we will definitely, sorely miss him,” shared James Ross.



Kirk has worked for more than 4 decades as an EMT, paramedic, police officer, and volunteer firefighter.

“I enjoy what I did, but you know I think it’s time for the younger people to step up and let me sit down a while,” explained Kirk.

Kirk says the honor is bitter-sweet, but that he’ll enjoy his retirement.

He says he plans to take care of his cows and spend time with his children and grandchildren.