Pet of the Week: Charlee

This week’s Pet of the Week from Hero West Rescue is Charlee!

Meet Charlee! She is a small lady (weighing just under 30 lbs) but she has the biggest goofiest personality.

She has done well with all of the dogs in her foster home and is OBSESSED with her human foster siblings.





She would love a family that will play with her in the yard and then cuddle up on the couch to watch a movie.

She is about 3 to 4-years young, house trained, kennel trained, heart-worm negative, fully vetted, spayed, and micro-chipped.

If you are looking for the perfect family pet look no further!

If you would like to adopt Charlee or any other available pups, please contact Hero West Rescue at (731) 313-7778, visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/HeroWestRescue or email herowestrescue@gmail.com.