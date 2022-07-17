‘Pack the Bus’ food drive event returns in August

JACKSON, Tenn. — Annual food drive planned.

According to information received from RIFA, on August 20, the organization will host its annual Pack the Bus event in Jackson. The food drive event works in conjunction with RIFA’s Snack Backpack ministry to collect food donations for children in need.

The event will have buses set up at all the Kroger and Walmart locations in Jackson from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Those interested in donating are asked to bring easy-to-prepare, nutritious, kid friendly foods and snacks to help fill up the bus.

RIFA’s Snack Backpack program helps to provide area families with nutritious foods and snacks for school-aged children, who have little or no food on the weekends.

RIFA’s Snack Backpack program provides over 1,200 children with meals each week during the school year. The backpacks actually allot for six meals and two snacks for each child.

Director of RIFA, Lisa Tillman, said “Pack the Bus is instrumental in helping us provide healthy sustainable food for children who would otherwise go without.” She continued by stating, “These donations can truly make a difference in a child’s life.”

RIFA was created in 1976 and continues to share in the communities efforts to fight against hunger.

For more information on Regional Inter-Faith Association (RIFA), visit www.rifajackson.org/.