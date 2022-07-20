Union City felon sentenced to over 12 years for drug, firearm charges

JACKSON, Tenn. — A convicted felon from Union City has been sentenced to over 12 years in federal prison for drug and firearm charges.

A news release from the U.S. Department of Justice states that 34-year-old Mark Allen Branch pled guilty to possession of over 50 grams of actual methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The release states on January 15, 2020, officers with the Dyer County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop on a green Pontiac Bonneville for a registration violation, and Branch was in the front passenger seat.

According to the release, a search of the vehicle revealed a backpack in the front passenger side floorboard that contained a loaded firearm, a digital scale, three plastic baggies of methamphetamine, and eight individually wrapped baggies of marijuana. The release states that after being advised of and waiving his Miranda rights, Branch admitted that the backpack and everything inside of it belonged to him.

A laboratory report revealed the methamphetamine weighed 54.10 grams with a purity level of 95%, and the DEA confirmed the marijuana weighed 174.95 grams.

Additionally, a special agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) determined the firearm recovered was manufactured outside the state of Tennessee and therefore traveled in interstate commerce prior to being possessed by Branch on January 15, 2020.

Officers also determined that Branch is a convicted felon, prohibiting him from possessing firearms or ammunition. The release states in November 2007, Branch was convicted of possession of over .5 grams of cocaine with intent to sell/deliver in Dyer County. He was also convicted of mitigated statutory rape and failure to appear in Dyer County in August 2009, as well as promotion of methamphetamine manufacture in Dyer County in April 2012.

On July 14, 2022, U.S. District Judge J. Daniel Breen sentenced Branch to 151 months’ imprisonment to be followed by five years of supervised release. U.S. Attorney Joseph C. Murphy, Jr. announced the sentence on Wednesday, July 20.

The case was investigated by the Dyer County Sheriff’s Office, the DEA and the ATF. Assistant U.S. Attorney Josh Morrow prosecuted the case on behalf of the government.

