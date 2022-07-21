Temporary Relief From The Heat

Weather Update: Thursday July 21 —

Good Morning West Tennessee we have another warm start to the morning with temp holding in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Skies have been mainly clear with the exception closer to the Tennessee River. There have been a few isolated showers and storms to pop in the presence of a weak cold front. The morning inversion has been effective in preventing anything from getting going overnight and so far this morning. It is possible through bout late morning more activity develops as eddies begin to dissolve the inversion, which there is some lift in the area.