RIFA works to keep families fed amid inflation, prepares to offer new service

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local food bank is feeling the effects of rising food prices and inflation.

“For the people that we serve, they are struggling under normal circumstances,” said RIFA Executive Director Lisa Tillman. “So this is really just putting an extra pinch into what money they do have.”

Rising inflation and food shortages have been felt across the country. And for RIFA in Jackson, they have noticed an increase in their food distribution.

“We have seen a 43% increase in the number of meals served through the kitchen, and we have seen a 93% increase in the number of food served or given out through our food pantry,” Tillman said. “So a very significant increase in numbers.”

The food bank is averaging 300 more meals a week compared to previous summers. Tillman says along with increase in demand, the supply has gone in the opposite direction.

“We’ve also seen a decrease in the number in the food that we have available. So it’s not a great position to be in. This is not highly unusual. This is a typical summer slump for a food bank.”

She says with the support of the community, the food bank has expanded their pantry. And next month, they plan to open up a new area called the Choice Food Pantry.

“Families come in and shop for food as opposed to us just handing them food, that way they can pick out items that meet the needs of their families.”

Tillman says with both the expansion and food supply shortage, they are always grateful and in need of donations and support.

“Financial support, volunteerism, we need more volunteers now, and kind donations, whether it’s food or items for our thrift store, again would be greatly appreciated.”

Food items in immediate need include:

Ravioli or spaghetti and meatballs

Chicken noodle soup

Canned chicken

Soups (any kind)

Box cereals

Green beans

Corn

Dry pinto and northern beans

