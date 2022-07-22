San Diego Comic Con Round Up: Day One

After two years of waiting, San Diego Comic Con is back, and there are many panels happening this weekend with, hopefully, a lot of announcements coming our way.

We’re on day one of Comic Con, and I’m going to be giving you the latest on what’s coming out of Hall H.

We got our first look at Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. During the panel, directors Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley talked about their history with the popular tabletop game, and they introduced the cast.

Our lead cast consists of Chris Pine playing Elgin the Bard, Michelle Rodriguez playing Holga the Barbarian, Justice Smith playing Simon the Sorcerer, Rege-Jean Page playing Xenk the Paladin, Sophia Lillis playing Doric the Druid and Hugh Grant playing Forge Fletcher, the villainous Rogue.

They also revealed the first trailer with multiple creatures from Dungeons and Dragons lore appearing in the movie, such as a Mimic, a Black Dragon, and the popular Owlbear.

The first trailer of Dungeons & Dragon: Honor Among Thieves is live now on YouTube to watch.

