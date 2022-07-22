Sunny Hot and Toasty

Weather Update: Friday, July 22 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. After a nice cool start to the morning temps will climb quick through the 80s and into the mid 90s by lunchtime. Then this afternoon. the combination of southerly flow abundant sunshine and height rise will lead to temps soaring into the low 100s. In fact the all-time record high temp today is 101°F set back in 1952. We definitely have a shot at tying if not shattering that all together with the dry air in place and ongoing drought conditions.



