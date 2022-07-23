Day Two: Comic Con, Here’s the latest!

We’re on day two of Comic Con, and we’re giving you the latest on what’s coming out of San Diego.

We’re starting off with Marvel Studios making a lot of waves in animation with the Marvel Animation Division, now dubbed The Marvel Animated Multiverse, having a lot of big reveals. They started off by dropping the first trailer for I Am Groot, a series of animated shorts centered around the popular Guardians of the Galaxy character Groot. The show is set to debut on Disney+ on August 10.

They later gave information on Spider-Man: Freshman Year. It was confirmed that popular Marvel Comics characters, such as Nico Minoru, Amadeus Cho, and Harry Osborn will appear as classmates of Peter Parker. It will also include villains such as Unicorn, Chameleon, Scorpion, Speed Demon, Tarantula, Rhino, and the popular Doc Ock, Doctor Strange and Daredevil, voiced by the actor who played him in the Netflix Daredevil series Charlie Cox, will also appear.



Courtesy: Marvel Studios

Courtesy: Marvel Studios

Courtesy: Marvel Studios

Courtesy: Marvel Studios



Courtesy: Marvel Studios

Courtesy: Marvel Studios

Courtesy: Marvel Studios

It was also confirmed that Norman Osborn will appear as a mentor figure to Spider-Man, filling the role that Tony Stark had. A second season named Sophomore Year will also be happening. Spider-Man: Freshman Year is set to debut in 2024.

Next up, What If…? Season 2 was announced to be released in early 2023. A trailer was shown to the people in attendance, but it was not released to the public. Some of the storylines hinted were a story involving Hela, Odin vs The Mandarin, Captain Carter meeting her version of the Winter Soldier, and Tony Stark on Sakaar with Valkyrie and Hulk.

They also confirmed a Marvel Zombies series that will be rated TV-MA. It will be set in the same universe as the Marvel Zombies episode from What If…? Season 1.

The last thing brought up during the Marvel Animated Multiverse panel was X-Men ‘97, which will be a continuation of the 1990s animated X-Men series. The main X-Men team will consist of Wolverine, Storm, Rogue, Beast, Gambit, Jean Grey, Jubilee, and Cyclops. It was later announced that Nightcrawler and Sunspot will be joining the team. It was also confirmed that Magneto would be the new leader of the X-Men. Characters such as Sebastian Shaw, Emma Frost, Calypso, Val Cooper, and Mister Sinister will serve as the antagonistic forces in the series. The show is set to start streaming Fall of 2023.

After all the Marvel news, we’re going over to the Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Hall H Panel. During the main panel, the cast and crew mainly emphasized how this was a human story and spoke about the different types of friendships each character has. They finally showed an extended trailer than the one they dropped last week.

And the final big news comes out of the Walking Dead Hall H panel as Danai Gurira and Andrew Lincoln made a surprise appearance and revealed that they are going to be making a Rick and Michonne spin-off series that will be replacing the Rick Grimes set of movies. That series will be dropping on AMC Networks in 2023.

