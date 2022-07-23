Pet of the Week: Crickett

This week’s Pet of the Week is Crickett!

Meet Crickett! This sweet girl was pulled from a high-kill shelter in rural West TN.









She had been attacked by a pack of dogs, completely shut down, and scared.

We saw Crickett for the sweet girl she is and knew that we had to bring her into Hero West.

She has come so far! She has done so well with learning to trust again and learning to play with her foster siblings as well as everyone she meets.

She is the biggest cuddle bug and wants nothing more than to cuddle in your lap while watching your favorite TV shows.

She is fully vaccinated, kennel trained, house trained, micro-chipped, working on her leash manners, and finishing up heart-worm treatment.

Crickett is looking for her fur-ever family! A family that will slowly introduce the world to her and help her realize that she is safe.

She is so excited to meet her people! Could it be you?

If you would like to adopt Crickett or any other available pups, please contact Hero West Rescue at (731) 313-7778, visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/HeroWestRescue or email herowestrescue@gmail.com.